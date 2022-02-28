Esmeralda Swindle of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and Oak Bluffs died peacefully at home on Feb. 21, 2022. She was 83.

Esmeralda was born in Jalisco, Mexico, on July 28, 1938, the youngest of four. She grew up in Mexico City, and graduated from the American School Foundation in 1953. She continued her studies in Paris, France, where she met her husband, John Swindle. The two lived in Mexico,

Canada, England, and the U.S.

She became a summer resident in a gingerbread cottage after visiting Martha’s Vineyard in 1971. The blue and white cottage became the gathering place for family and friends every summer thereafter. She could often be found working on a project at the cottage, caning

chairs, or making beach plum jelly. She became part of the wonderful group of beachgoers at Jetty Beach, where she delighted in conversation. Esmeralda enjoyed a game of bridge with neighbors, and mahjong, which she learned to play at the Anchors. She could often be

seen walking Lola, her Chihuahua, around the MVCMA.

She was predeceased by her husband, John, in 1977. She is survived by daughter Maura and her husband Jordi and their children, Jordi John and Jackie; and Leslie and her husband Antonio and their sons, Santiago and Daniel.

Her gregarious smile was treasured by many.