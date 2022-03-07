Robert L. Brabyn of Edgartown, formerly of Los Angeles, Calif., passed away at Cape Cod Hospital on Feb. 21, 2022, after a period of declining health.

He leaves his sister, Cathy Willd, and her husband, Chuck; his niece Lianna Campbell, and nephew, Alexander Labatto. He also leaves many close friends on the Vineyard. He was predeceased by his father and mother, Calvin Brabyn and Rose (Ploskonka) Brabyn.

Bob’s careers, like many on the Island, went from helpful hardware man to night manager at the Triangle liquor store, and his favorite, at Windemere Nursing Home. He loved to interact with the residents and brighten their day. He enjoyed playing Santa for them.

Bob loved to laugh and make people laugh.

A celebration of life will be held at the P.A. Club of Oak Bluffs on March 24 at 1:30 pm. If you would like to bring a dish or help, call Rikrok at 508-560-3949.