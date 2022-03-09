Two long years

It was clear early on during the Wednesday, March 2, meeting of the Island boards of health that a majority of the board of health members were ready to lift the indoor mask mandate. The only question seemed to be when: Would they wait for a few days because of school vacation, or make it effective immediately?

Despite the writing on the wall, there were some folks during the Zoom meeting who took time to complain during the public comment period about the “loss of freedoms,” questioning the efficacy of mask wearing, and calling out reliance on the Centers for Disease Control.

But there were plenty of people praising the health boards and the health agents for the roles they played in keeping Islanders safe — as they should. We join them to applaud the efforts of the Island boards of health and their agents, who have put the health of all Islanders first throughout the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic — making sometimes unpopular decisions for the greater good. As we arrive at the two-year anniversary of Gov. Charlie Baker declaring a state of emergency on March 10, 2020 — in some respects it feels like it’s been a lot longer — we’ve come to truly appreciate the calm, professional leadership provided by these boards and the Island’s health agents.

The proof of their effectiveness is in the relatively few hospitalizations we’ve had overall. Remarkably, there has only been one official death on-Island due to COVID-19. That’s amazing, given how this disease has affected so many worldwide. As of Monday, there had been 957,000 deaths in the U.S., and 6 million deaths worldwide.

We’re particularly grateful to Tisbury health agent Maura Valley, who raised her hand in the early stages of the pandemic to be the spokesperson for the boards of health Islandwide. Valley has done an outstanding job keeping the public informed. Not only has she been consistent in issuing daily updates and more in-depth weekly reports, Valley has also made herself available to answer any and all questions from our reporters.

We’ve also been fortunate to have the partnership of Island Health Care, Martha’s Vineyard Bank, and seasonal Island resident and Quest Diagnostics CEO Stephen Rusckowski to bring TestMV to the Island, with the assistance of a flock of faithful volunteers who have staffed the testing center. While many testing sites across the commonwealth have been shut down due to the proliferation of at-home testing kits and because so many people have gotten the COVID-19 vaccines, TestMV has continued to provide an extra layer of testing on the Island. In an email Wednesday, Mary Breslauer, who has acted as a spokesperson for TestMV, announced that the site, which is currently located at the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society grounds in West Tisbury, would close at the end of March.

Last week, only 33 individuals were tested at the TestMV site. The Island had only two positive cases of COVID last week, and only one of them was identified through PCR testing.

Meanwhile, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital has also played a vital role in helping to keep the spread of COVID-19 to a minimum. Like Valley, hospital CEO Denise Schepici and COO Claire Seguin have made themselves available frequently throughout the pandemic to answer questions and to emphasize ways the public could help slow the spread of coronavirus. They also used their platforms to encourage vaccinations. During the height of the pandemic, Schepici and Seguin held weekly updates for reporters to communicate important information to the public.

When all of this started two years ago, there was a lot of fear of the unknown. We made some important sacrifices — staying home, avoiding large gatherings, holding some important family milestones via Zoom rather than in person.

Hopefully, we’ve turned an important corner in this pandemic. That remains to be seen. But what is crystal-clear is that we’ve benefited from the thoughtful decisionmaking of the Island boards of health and other healthcare professionals on the Vineyard.