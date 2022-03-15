Cape Light Compact peddling e-bike rebates

Cape Light Compact will receive $496,125 in funding for a new electric bike (e-bike) rebate program for income-eligible residents on Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard, announced Wednesday by the Baker-Polito administration as part of a $5 million grant supporting equitable clean transportation projects across the state, according to a press release.

The funding was provided by the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center’s (MassCEC) new Accelerating Clean Transportation for All (ACT4All) program and the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources (DOER).

“Massachusetts remains committed to leading the way on taking climate action while also meeting the needs of our diverse communities throughout the state,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Projects receiving funding through the ACT4All Program will put us one step closer to a transportation system that not only combats climate change but does so in a way that works for all residents.”

Cape Light Compact’s program will work with Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard bike shops to provide point-of-sale rebates on e-bikes, with a focus on serving low-income residents. The program aims to address the mobility challenges low-income residents often face in areas where public transportation is less accessible. The compact is working with nonprofit consulting firm Vermont Energy Investment Corporation to develop the program, according to the release.

A sponsor of Mass Save, the compact is an energy-efficiency service provider, and offers Cape and Vineyard residents a competitively priced renewable power supply option through municipal aggregation.

“The e-bike rebate program will add to the compact’s comprehensive list of customer rebates and incentives to assist Cape and Vineyard residents reduce their carbon footprint and save energy,” said compact administrator Maggie Downey.

Bike shops on the Cape and Vineyard who are interested in participating in the program should contact Mariel Marchand at mariel.marchand@capelightcompact.org. Customers interested in receiving a rebate should contact Cape Light Compact at 800-797-6699.