Services Saturday for Deborah Ann Willoughby

Deborah Ann Willoughby of Oak Bluffs passed away peacefully at home early on Friday morning, March 11, 2022. She was the wife of Edmund Willoughby for 41 years.

Her visitation hours will be held at Chapman Funerals and Cremations on Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road, Oak Bluffs, on Friday, March 18, from 5 to 7 pm. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 19, at Chapman Funerals and Cremations at 11 am. Burial will follow at New West Side Cemetery in Edgartown.

A potluck reception will be held at the American Legion in Edgartown. Donations may be made in her memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Please make checks payable to Contributions Service Office, and mail to 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445.

A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.