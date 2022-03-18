Shell casing case closed

What was perceived as a death threat by former Oak Bluffs Health Agent Meegan Lancaster remains a mystery to Oak Bluffs Police following an investigation. Lancaster, who said she had been drawing some vituperative criticism over work the board of health had been doing on per- and poly-fluoralkyl substances (PFAS) regulations, found 10 mm shell casings in her personal tote bag while at home on Feb. 5. She left the job not long after the discovery.

Lancaster previously told The Times she didn’t know why anyone might place shell casings in her bag but her chief suspicion was that it may be related to the PFAS work of the board of health or the high school track and field project which has been engulfed in debate about PFAS. A police report indicates she’d drawn social media criticism due to her pandemic work. Lancaster said the tote had been at work with her at temporary town hall, interconnected trailers used while a heavy remodel of the town hall was underway.

Lancaster reported the shell casings to Oak Bluffs Police on Feb. 6.

“Lancaster explained that she was able to view video footage from the Town Hall and did not observe anything out of the ordinary in regards to people going into her office,” a report states. “Lancaster stated the only person she knows with guns is her friend’s husband. Lancaster asked her friend’s husband about the rounds and learned that he does not own a gun that uses 10mm ammunition. Lancaster then stated there is a hate style Facebook group about her due to her being the Health Agent for Oak Bluffs. Lancaster stated from doing her duties related to COVID some people have developed a dislike for her. Lancaster stated she had screenshots from this group.”

In an interview with Det. Timothy Millerick and Sgt. Daniel Cassidy on Feb. 8 police first focused on the bag and the discovery of the casings.

“This is a bag that she has used from time to time but it was last in her office around Christmas,” a report states. “I asked Lancaster if she picked up the shell casings with her bare hands, and she stated she did, and her husband did as well. Lancaster said, ‘I didn’t realize what they were until I moved the flap at the bottom of the bag.’ Lancaster stated that she has been vomiting from this and feels attacked over all the backlash from her job as the Oak Bluffs Board of Health Agent. Lancaster has dealt with controversial issues recently in regards to the turf field project, and dealing with the COVID pandemic. Lancaster stated that she received the tote bag from her mother. Her mother received it from one of the foster dog organizations on the Island.”

Lancaster’s mother won the bag in a raffle, according to a report. When asked if the casings could have been in the bag under a flap from the beginning, a report states that Lancaster believed it could have been but “thinks that they were placed at a later time.”

The report further indicates Lancaster believed somebody may have been looking around her office.

“Lancaster stated that her office was unable to lock until around Christmas, and that she felt like some of her belongings were being moved around. Because of this Lancaster, secured the turf field file in another office that was secured. Lancaster now has keys to secure her office, but works from home mostly,” a report states.

“In Lancaster’’s written statement,” a report states, “she stated that she had checked camera footage of the time frame and didn’t observe anything out of the ordinary. It should be noted that the tote bag has not been in the office since around Christmas, and they were located on February 5, 2022.”

Det. Millerick asked Lancaster “if anyone who had come to the house had a firearm, and she stated ‘No,’ a report states. Det. Millerick also asked Lancaster “if she had possibly gone shooting with someone who may have had that caliber round,” a report states. “Lancaster stated that she has not gone shooting since she moved to the Island.”

On Feb. 23 Det. Millerick went on to interview Lancaster’s administrative assistant, the assistant town administrator and the town administrator and didn’t come up with much to go on. Det. Millerick asked the administrative assistant if the raffled tote bag was from an animal shelter she was associated with. She said it wasn’t.

“The administrative assistant was asked about this because she works for another animal shelter, and that her husband is the VP of the Rod and Gun club,” a report states. The administrative assistant “stated that her husband doesn’t have that caliber round.”

Det. Millerick reached out to two people licensed to sell guns and ammunition on the Vineyard, Acting Lt. Nicholas Curelli told The Times. Det. Millerick’s report indicates he didn’t find anyone going back six months prior who might have bought such ammunition.

In his interview with the assistant town administrator, Det. Millerick learned town hall and the police department shared the same cleaning person who was described as “very trustworthy.”

The assistant town administrator told Det. Millerick that she was unsure if all offices in the temporary town hall were keyed alike.

She further stated “that several offices were left unlocked because the main building was always secure,” a report states, and “her office was always locked because she is in charge of all the human resource files.”

The assistant town administrator also told Det. Millerick there weren’t any cameras inside the temporary town hall.

Det. Millerick spoke with a representative of the animal shelter the tote allegedly came from. No actionable information appears to have been found from that conversation.

“Based on the information given and the wide timeline of events I have found no leads, or suspects at this time,” a report states. “I have informed Lancaster of the same. Lancaster agreed and thanked me for my efforts.”

Acting Lt. Curelli told The Times the case was “closed pending any new information. Any new information germain to it will open it back up.”

Lancaster couldn’t immediately be reached for comment about the police investigation.