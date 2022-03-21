MassDOT contractor breaks Tisbury sewer line

1 of 4

A contractor for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) broke a sewer line Monday on Beach Road in Vineyard Haven. The break happened during work on the Beach Road project.

“The contractor inadvertently damaged a sewer line while conducting excavation operations this morning for the ongoing sidewalk construction project,” MassDOT spokesperson Judith Reardon Riley emailed. Tisbury’s wastewater department completed the repairs, Reardon Riley wrote.

The incident drew several workers around a watery hole near the Ackee Tree Caribbean American Grocery on Beach Road where sidewalk work had been underway. At one point a front end loader, a vacuum truck, and an excavator with a telescopic boom surrounded the hole. An ambulance pushed its way up Beach Road at about 3 pm. The road was constricted to one-way due to the roadwork and the excavator operator had to hustle to move the machine out of the way. The ambulance made it past the work area around the hole without much, if any delay. Last summer ambulances were rerouted to avoid transit along Beach Road during construction.

MassDOT wasn’t immediately able to say how much sewage was released and whether or not the vacuum truck was sucking up sewage.