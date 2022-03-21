Towns, MVRHS to meet about school funding

A meeting to discuss possible funding for a new regional high school has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 30, at 6 pm.

The meeting will be a joint meeting between all six Island select boards and the MVRHS school committee. At issue are the plans to seek state funding through the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) program.

While the towns have all expressed support for the new school and the state funding, the towns disagree on how the remainder of the project should be funded. Chilmark has suggested a formula that would have the three down-Island towns paying 25 percent each, while the three up-Island towns share a 25-percent share of the cost. While Edgartown expressed support for Chilmark’s suggestion, Oak Bluffs has called for a formula that takes into account the property values in each Island town.

On the agenda are the MSBA timeline, the regional agreement, and creation of a regional agreement subcommittee. The meeting is being held via Zoom.

A similar meeting scheduled for March 14 was canceled when one of the towns couldn’t attend.