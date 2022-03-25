COVID is still here

Mask mandates have been lifted. Numbers of cases are down compared to January. But the Island boards of health want Islanders to know that COVID is still very much something that they should take seriously.

“As we move toward whatever the next phase of the pandemic is, the health agents feel that it’s important to remind people that the virus is still around, steps they should consider taking to protect themselves and their loved ones and information on OTC testing limitations,” Maura Valley, a spokesperson for the Island boards of health, wrote in an email.

The fact sheet produced by the Island boards of health, which is linked here, offers recommendations on when to take an over-the-counter (OTC) test, as well as recommendations on when to wear masks.

The fact sheet also reminds Islanders that each town’s board of health has rapid tests and high-quality masks available.