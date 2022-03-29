Another proud wash-ashore

To the Editor:

While I was cogitating about a letter back regarding being a “wash-ashore,” I noted Mary-Jean beat me to the punch. She said all I’d say about being “from away” more succinctly and clearly than I could. I generally think the term “wash-ashore” differentiates those of us who came here from elsewhere from those of us who were born here, but not necessarily in a pejorative way.

Frankly, most everything I’ve experienced here beats most everything I experienced “in America,” which is how we’ve all mostly come to refer to the rest of the U.S. I appreciate everything this Island has given me and our kids; the kids have given back in substantial ways, and I hope I have, too. We’ve been welcomed from the day we arrived by virtually everyone here, native and otherwise. As Mary-Jean simply and eloquently put it, our hearts are here, as well, and have been lo these 53 (and counting) years.

Sara Crafts

Oak Bluffs