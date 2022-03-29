New job, familiar face

The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce has a new executive director to replace Nancy Gardella.

Carolina Cooney, the former programming coordinator for Oak Bluffs library and the developer of a retail website, has been selected for the job, according to the Chamber’s Facebook page.

Cooney, a resident of West Tisbury, will take the reins in time for the Chamber’s “Celebrate Service Awards” next month, according to the post.

“As a small business owner and entrepreneur, Carolina impressed the Chamber board with her keen insights, business savvy and outstanding leadership abilities,” Chamber president Greg Orcutt said in the post. “Carolina brings to the Chamber impressive marketing and communication skills coupled with energy, enthusiasm and a year-rounder’s knowledge and understanding of our singular island.”

In the post, Cooney called it a “privilege and honor” to serve the Island’s business community. “Our diverse community presents a wealth of opportunity and it’s thrilling to be a part of making Martha’s Vineyard an even better place to work, visit, and live,” Cooney said. “As a year-round resident of Martha’s Vineyard and one of its 4,000 sole proprietors, I know firsthand how challenging it can be to run a business on a destination island. By working together with the Chamber staff, our members and state and local leaders to address our unique needs, we can strengthen our economic outlook and weather any storm that comes our way.”

Gardella resigned in December after serving 15 years in the top job for the chamber.