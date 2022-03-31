West Tisbury plans to widen North Tisbury Bridge

The West Tisbury select board met on Wednesday to discuss a proposal to renovate the North Tisbury Bridge, which is located on State Road near North Road. The complete streets committee, a subcommittee of the West Tisbury planning board, has been working with a team of engineers to design a wider, safer bridge.

“The number one area of concern is the North Tisbury Bridge,” planning board administrator Jane Rossi told the board, citing the planning board’s prioritization plan. The widening of the bridge “would provide breathing room for vehicles, and pedestrians crossing as well.”

The bridge currently spans 24 feet wide. Dan Doyle, special projects planner for the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, noted that because of the current condition of the road it’s much closer to 20 feet wide, giving each vehicle lane only about 10 feet across. The proposal aims to widen both vehicle lanes to 12 feet, and add a 5-foot wide bike lane, with up to a 2 feet of space between the bike lane and the guard rail.

The goal is not to increase traffic, but to ensure safe mobility for bicyclists, pedestrians, strollers, etc. in addition to the vehicles. Currently, said Rossi, “the cars are passing each other so closely, people are losing mirrors. We all kind of flinch when it’s time to go over the bridge.”

The planning board will meet with engineers next week to move forward with the bridge design.

In other business, the select board discussed the continuation of an annual fundraising event sponsored by the Big Brother Big Sisters organization called Blooming Bids for Kids at the Field Gallery in West Tisbury. In order to accommodate the fundraiser in the future, without any red tape, selectboard chair Skipper Manter suggested a change in zoning bylaws, which currently prohibit retail sales at the site.