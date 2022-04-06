West Tisbury to take on house sizes

West Tisbury will be holding its annual town meeting on Tuesday, April 12, at West Tisbury School, beginning at 6 pm. The town meeting will be held in town for the first time in two years. The town held town meetings at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs during the height of the pandemic.

On the warrant, which can be found on the town’s website, a topic of high interest for town residents is the proposed “residential building size bylaw” change. The proposed bylaw change was first introduced to the public in January by Preserve West Tisbury, a subcommittee of the West Tisbury planning board, and came back for more feedback later in the same month, which resulted in pushback from some of the West Tisbury residents. If this bylaw passes, the planned start date would be June 1.

In relation to new houses, another article seeks to require new or substantial wiring to accommodate electrical vehicle chargers. This would also be the case for new or substantially renovated buildings. This was proposed to “protect the health and welfare of the town’s inhabitants and the environment,” according to the warrant.

Another article that has gathered attention is to vote on whether the West Tisbury select board members will petition the legislature for the passage of a special law that would help establish the Martha’s Vineyard housing bank. Petitioning the state will come after four out of the six Island towns approve the proposal, according to the warrant article. If the housing bank is approved by the towns and the state, it will go into effect immediately.

Town meeting is also a time when voters get an opportunity to decide what equipment the town purchases. One of the requests is to spend $145,000 to purchase an “all-season machine” to replace an existing Kubota tractor, according to the warrant. The new equipment will provide “sweeping, brush cutting, and emergency storm cleanup,” the warrant states.

Voters are also being asked to allocate $523,000 for the renovation of Howes House, which houses the Up-Island Council on Aging. The funding is contingent on a positive vote on the town ballot, as well.

The building department is seeking a vote of town meeting to increase its fees to cover the cost of operating the department.

The other warrant articles include administrative proposals and the appropriation of money by the town for projects, such as $100,000 to repair and upgrade town buildings. Other spending articles include $52,250 from the Community Preservation Undesignated Reserve Fund to pay the sixth of 10 installments to pay down principal and interest for Scott’s Grove, an affordable housing community, and $600,000 from free cash to reduce the tax levy for fiscal year 2023.

Meanwhile, voters will consider the budget for fiscal year 2023, which is an increase from $20.3 million to $22.1 million.