Trout tourney returns

More than 100 young fishermen and fisherwomen participated in the Martha’s Vineyard Rod and Gun Club 2022 Trout Tournament on Saturday, April 9.

The event was held at Duarte’s Pond in West Tisbury for the first time in two years.

“It’s a really nice turnout. That morning was beautiful,” Lela Gilkes of Coop’s Bait & Tackle told The Times. “The fish weren’t as cooperative as they could have been.”

Gilkes said it was great to see the young people out wetting a line for the tournament after it had to be canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s been a long time,” she said.

Wesley Wlodyka, 14, was the tournament winner for the largest trout — a 16-inch rainbow. Jax Trott, 12, caught the largest fish of any other species, reeling in a 17-inch chain pickerel.

Here are the other winners from the event:

Through 8 years old

First: Owen Errin, 4, 13 5/16-inch rainbow trout

Second: Hunter Peters, 6, 13-inch rainbow

Third Ryder Seaton, 8, 13-inch rainbow

9-11 years old

First: Christian Fisher, 9, 14⅛-inch rainbow trout

Second: Connor Giegler, 11, 12⅞-inch rainbow trout

Third: Finn Cotting, 10, 12½-inch rainbow trout

12-14 years old

First: Francis Vincent, 14, 13⅛-inch rainbow trout

Second: Brady Vought, 12-inch rainbow trout