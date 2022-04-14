Three towns going to the polls

1 of 10

Three Island towns are voting today in elections that will decide the next step for the housing bank, as well as two select board races, and other ballot questions.

The polling places showed voters coming and going, although not at an overwhelming clip.

At the polls in West Tisbury, the three candidates for a one-year term on the select board were joking with each other as they held campaign signs outside the polling place.

West Tisbury

Polls are open through 8 pm at the West Tisbury public safety complex.

Three individuals — James Klingensmith, Christopher Lyons, and Jessica Miller — are running for the one year remaining in the term of the late Kent Healy. There is no race for the three-year term. Incumbent Cynthia Mitchell is running unopposed for re-election.

Voters will also be asked to decide three ballot questions.

Question 1 is a nonbinding referendum that calls on Holtec Pilgrim Inc., the owner of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant, to find alternatives to dumping radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay.

Question 2 seeks $423,000 to pay for the town’s share of the Howes House project, which includes hiring an owner’s project manager and architect to “create design, construction, and bid documents” for the project.

Question 3 would authorize the town to seek a home rule petition to create an Island housing bank using a 2 percent transfer fee on real estate sales of $1 million and above to provide year-round housing for affordable housing, for those earning up to 240 percent of the Dukes County median income.

Oak Bluffs

Polls are open at the town library through 7 pm.

Incumbent Gail Barmakian faces a challenge from Dion Alley and James Bishop for a three-year seat on the Tisbury select board. There is also a contested race for planning board between incumbent Mark Crossland and challenger Scott Slarksy.

Oak Bluffs voters will also weigh in on three ballot questions.

Question 1 asks voters to exempt from Proposition 2½ the amount required to pay for a new boiler at Oak Bluffs School.

Question 2 is the housing bank question, which is on every Island ballot, and asks voters to authorize a home rule petition to create a housing bank using a 2 percent transfer fee on real estate sales over $1 million to provide year-round housing affordable for those earning up to 240 percent of the Dukes County median income.

Question 3 is a nonbinding referendum that calls on Holtec Pilgrim Inc., the owner of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant, to find alternatives to dumping radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay.

Edgartown

Polls are open in Edgartown through 7 pm at the Edgartown Town Hall.

Select board member Michael Donaroma is running unopposed, as is every other candidate on the ballot.

The housing bank initiative is the lone question on the ballot.