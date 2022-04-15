MV Airport accepting bids

Four lots at the Martha’s Vineyard Airport business park are getting a lot of attention airport commissioners learned at a meeting Thursday. The airport released requests for proposals (RFPs) on four lots in their business park area for 20-year leases. The leases can be extended for 20 year.

The properties are located at 3 and 7 South Line Road, 23 West Line Road, and 22 North Line Road. Airport property manager Kevin Brennan said about 50 RFPs have been picked up and proposals are due on Friday, May 20, by 2 pm.

“There are four different RFPs,” Brennan said. “Some people picked up one, some picked up four.”

Brennan told the commission an optional “pre-proposal meeting” was held on Wednesday, April 13, for those who picked up an RFP to ask questions. “They’re required to ask questions in writing in advance. Nobody actually did that,” Brennan said. “We reviewed the RFP, some of what I call the ‘highlight things’ that absolutely have to be done a certain way. Everyone who attended, there were only five in attendance, heard that.”

None of the Boston-based developers who picked up RFPs showed up to the meeting, according to Brennan. Attendees were “all local people.” He explained that big developers usually do not feel the need to attend these types of meetings because these types of RFPs are common for them.

The RFPs are still available on the airport website for individuals to review.

In other business, the commission unanimously approved the rates and charges methodology to negotiate with airlines that use the airport. Commissioner Geoff Wheeler said that in the past, airline rates have been “designated as rent per square foot and so much per enplanement passenger.” He said there was never a way to “really justify what those numbers were” and now a methodology was written to reflect the Federal Aviation Administration’s requirements for fair and transparent pricing. Wheeler said consultants (from R.A. Wiedmann & Associates, according to airport director Geoff Freeman) were brought in to help with the new methodology and the “residual terminal” methodology was suggested. The methodology calculates the revenue generated at the terminal against its costs. The airlines will pay what remains, coming roughly $110 or $115 per square foot compared to the previous rate, which Wheeler said was around $200 per square foot. Additionally, a $3 landing fee would be implemented, which Wheeler said would be the first for the Island.

Several purchases were unanimously approved by the commission — $259,000 was approved for additional design costs for the airport’s wastewater treatment plant; $262,062 was approved to purchase fully-contained breathing apparatus, such as oxygen tanks, for firefighting; and $30,627 was approved to replace a pickup truck. Commission vice-chair Don Ogilvie suggested electric vehicles should be used to replace airport vehicles in the future. Freeman said that there were no other vehicles that met the specifications needed when the order was made, citing supply chain issues for vehicles. He also said the state will require all municipalities to purchase hybrid or fully electric vehicles in the future. The airport will replace gas vehicles with electric vehicles in the future where it can, Freeman said.