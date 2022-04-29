Former puppy owner charged with animal cruelty

Shane Tank of Vineyard Haven, who is accused of throwing a puppy so hard against a bureau that it broke the tiny dog’s bones, was arraigned Edgartown District Court on Friday where he pleaded not guilty to a charge of animal cruelty charge.

Tank, whose name had previously been withheld by police at the request of the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office, was released on his personal recognizance and ordered to stay away from Pongo, a mixed-breed puppy.

Animal Control Officer Kate Hoffman reported the incident to the Tisbury Police on March 30 after being notified by Cape Cod Veterinary Specialists (CCVS) that a 12-week old puppy was being treated for extensive injuries inflicted by its owner.

CCVS determined that the puppy, named Pongo, sustained a “right humeral fracture, head trauma, pulmonary contusions, [and] possible rib fractures” from being thrown against a bureau, according to a police report.

Tank allegedly told Hoffman that “he was playing with the puppy on the bed with his daughter” in the moments leading up to the incident, the report states. In the report, “Tank admitted that he ‘tossed’ the puppy after it ‘became aggressive’” toward his 3-year-old daughter.

In an affidavit for a search warrant written in the event Tank would not voluntarily surrender the puppy, Hoffman cited that she “saw the bureau that Tank threw Pongo against and noted that it had to be approximately 12 feet from where the bed was.” She added, “The dog would have to be thrown with great force to not only reach the bureau, but also to cause those types of injuries.”

Tisbury Police Officer Max Sherman stated in his report on March 31, that upon a home visit and seeing the location of the incident, he “knew the dog had to have been thrown with significant force to hit the bureau that far away and cause so much physical trauma.”

On March 31,Tank agreed to come to the Tisbury Police Station and sign documentation officially surrendering custody of Pongo to CCVS.

Police reports state that Hoffman “has spoken to a lot of animal cruelty professionals, all of whom state that Tank should not be allowed to get Pongo back.”

At the arraignment, Assistant District Attorney Matt Palazzolo said “based on the potential penalty” Tank faces, he requested bail be set at $500, noting that Tank’s records include prior charges in Connecticut and on the Island.

The animal cruelty charge is a felony.

Defense attorney Casey Dobel argued for no bail, considering Tank has already spent “thousands of dollars on medical bills” for the puppy. Dobel then accused Palazzolo of playing politics in his pursuit for bail because the case has gotten press and “it’s an election year.” Palazzolo’s boss, Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe, has announced he is not running for office, though one of O’Keefe’s assistants, Dan Higgins, has announced he is a candidate.

Judge Benjamin Barnes released Tank on personal recognizance and ordered that he have no contact with the dog.

Tank is the chef and owner of the catering business Premier Chef Services, Inc. He is scheduled to appear in court July 1 for a pretrial hearing.