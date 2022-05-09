Farmers market wants to stay

The West Tisbury Farmers Market’s future on the grounds of the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society property is up for discussion at two meetings — on Tuesday with the conservation commission and on Thursday with the zoning board of appeals.

At the start of the pandemic in 2020, the farmers market moved from the West Tisbury Grange Hall grounds to the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society property so vendors could spread out.

Turns out that the nonprofit board that runs the farmers market and the vendors like the new location and would like to stay.

But when the farmers market sought permission to continue on the Ag Society property, the Vineyard Conservation Society (VCS), which oversees the Agricultural Preservation Restriction (APR) on the property jointly with the conservation commission, raised some objections about the volume of cars on the property, unsightliness, and even the products that are sold.

This isn’t the first time the farmers market has gotten some pushback. In the fall of 2020, when the market sought to extend their season, the West Tisbury select board and particularly Skipper Manter questioned whether some of the products being sold at the farmers market actually fit the definition of agriculture.

Tucker Pforzheimer, co-manager of the farmers market, spoke to The Times about the issues ahead of the meetings — the May 10 conservation commission meeting which needs to sign off on the use and the May 12 zoning board of appeals hearing where the market is seeking a special permit to remain at the Ag Society property.

“Given the success of the last two seasons and the pressure that it’s taken off of the center of town and away from the Grange, our membership did vote in the fall to remain at the Ag Society,” Pforzheimer said. “That was contingent upon the zoning board of appeals blanket special permit because the district is zoned rural. We wanted to use it for agricultural retail use, which is allowable under the zoning bylaws, but only by special permit.”

The switch to that site has been welcomed by the nonprofit board and the 44 vendors who contribute to the market. “For a variety of reasons, among them the fact that there’s significantly more space, it doesn’t cause a huge traffic backup through town, there could be a lot more customers enjoying their shopping more leisurely with more space,” she said. “And if there is another public health emergency we’ll be able to space out without moving again.”

According to Pforzheimer, the Vineyard Conservation Society is openly lobbying for the market to return to the Grange Hall.

In a phone conversation, Brendan O’Neill, the VCS executive director, told The Times that he and his board are still trying to work out some issues and come to a consensus with the conservation commission. He didn’t rule out allowing the farmers market to continue on the property.

VCS and the conservation commission were entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring that the property is used in the way that the Woods family intended when they granted the property to the Ag Society in 1991. One of the acceptable uses is a farmers market.

Calls to Ag Society officials were not immediately returned, though Pforzheimer said they haven’t raised any objections. As for what would happen during the Ag Fair, she said the market would likely return to the Grange for that week.

Similar to what happened at the select board meeting in 2020, VCS and the conservation commission questioned some of the products being sold by vendors and whether they meet the spirit of a farmers market.

“At the Tuesday meeting, some commissioners embraced the idea of a public market for the benefit of local farmers where the primary focus would be on ag products like produce, meat, cheese, flowers,” O’Neill wrote in an April 21 email. “Concerns were flagged about straying too far from that, into areas less directly related to the permitted ag purposes. Prepared foods, sundries, soaps, paper, and food trucks were cited.”

Pforzheimer said the products for sale are made by farmers from Island farms and meet the definition of a farmers market under the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources. “[VCS] goes so far as to call out actual farms like Flat Point Farm that makes goat soap as an example of vendors that don’t meet Vineyard Conservation Society criteria for who can vend at a farmers market,” she said. “At this point we really need the ZBA to approve the special permit or it’s really up in the air whether we’d be able to find another location and host a farmers market, which I think would be a tragedy for the community. We’re talking about 44 small businesses here.”

What if they can’t come to an agreement with VCS and the conservation commission or get the special permit?

At least one other Island community has reached out with a site, but that’s not what Pforzheimer and the vendors want. “We’re the West Tisbury Farmers Market, incorporated in 1974, some of our vendors have been vending almost that long. We are our town’s and the Island’s oldest farmers market and we’d like to operate in West Tisbury. It would be shocking and sad if we had to move because of objections from a nonprofit group.”