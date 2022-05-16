School meeting will discuss superintendent search

An upcoming All-Island School Committee meeting on Thursday, May 19, will address how to move forward now that superintendent Matt D’Andrea is resigning from his current position to take a job as superintendent of Wareham Public Schools.

D’Andrea has been at the helm of Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools since 2015. Prior to that he was an assistant superintendent on the Vineyard. But he cut his educator’s teeth on the South Coast of Massachusetts. He was a teacher in Wareham and a principal in the Old Rochester Regional School District. D’Andrea beat out Wareham assistant superintendent Andrea Schwamb for the job.

On the agenda for Thursday’s meeting is a discussion on accepting D’Andrea’s official resignation and releasing him from his contract, as well as forming a superintendent search subcommittee and appointing an interim superintendent.

D’Andrea is leaving during a key time for Island schools — the Tisbury School is about to start construction on a $55 million renovation and addition; the Island is working hard to come up with an amicable agreement on a funding formula for a new high school; school planners are back to the drawing board after an overhauled athletic campus was denied a special permit by the Oak Bluffs planning board; and teachers are going to mediation over stalled contract talks.

Tune into Thursday’s meeting at 6:30 pm — remote and in-person. Here’s the agenda.