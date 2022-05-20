Harris headed to the Vineyard

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to visit the Vineyard next week, according to multiple sources unable to speak on the record due to the sensitive nature of White House logistics.

While not saying who the equipment is for, Martha’s Vineyard Airport Director Geoff Freeman told The Times that a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster is expected to touch down at the airport Friday evening to drop off “logistics equipment for a VIP.” Freeman declined to name the VIP and referred further questions on the subject to the White House Press Office.

A message left there wasn’t immediately returned Friday afternoon.

It’s unclear what Harris is planning to do on the Vineyard, but her sister has a house in Edgartown.

The Globemaster coming to the Vineyard’s airport is a much larger plane than the WC-130 Hercules that made an unscheduled stop in March. That WC-130, a so-called “Hurricane Hunter,” triggered a mini-scandal when restaurant patrons at the Plane View saw a vintage motorcycle being wheeled into the plane. The crew members of the plane were disciplined for the unscheduled stop they took on the Vineyard to retrieve the motorcycle.

The Globemaster is a 174-foot long plane, according to an Air Force webpage, with a 169 foot, ten inch wingspan. The WC-130 is 99 feet, four inches in length with a 132 foot, six inch wingspan.