M.V. Garden Club’s Blooming Art returns to the Old Mill

In celebration of art and flowers, the Martha’s Vineyard Garden Club’s Blooming Art event will take place this year at the Old Mill in West Tisbury on June 17, 18, and 19. Admission for the show is $10 per person and all art on display will be for sale. All funds raised during the event will benefit the club’s charitable initiatives, including the Old Mill preservation fund and the club’s scholarship fund.



The Blooming Art event is modeled after the Boston Museum of Fine Arts’ Art in Bloom show, an annual celebration of floral arrangements inspired by the museum’s many masterpieces. The Island club’s Blooming Art showcases creations of Island artists paired with interpretive floral arrangements by garden club members at the historic Old Mill, which is owned and maintained by the M.V. Garden Club.



This year, according to a press release, the club will exhibit the work of 34 Vineyard artists and each will be paired with a floral design that was inspired by that work and created by one or more garden club members. All artwork will be for sale, with a percentage of the proceeds donated by each artist in support of the club.



The Old Mill is located at 690 Edgartown West Tisbury Road in West Tisbury, across from the Mill Pond, and has been owned and maintained by the M.V. Garden Club since 1942. Blooming Art runs Friday, June 17, 10 am to 5 pm, Saturday, June 18, from 10 am to 5 pm, and Sunday, June 19, 10 am to 3 pm. No pre-registration is required.