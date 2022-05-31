Oak Bluffs seeks donations for August fireworks celebration

The Oak Bluffs Business Association is raising money through a GoFundMe campaign to pay for the 45th annual fireworks celebration in August.

In the past, money was raised by the Oak Bluffs Firemen’s Civic Association, but with volunteers spread thin, the association “could no longer volunteer the hundreds of hours required to train for and respond to emergencies and produce this show,” and therefore “handed over the reigns” to the Town of Oak Bluffs, according to the O.B. Firemen’s Civic Association Facebook page.

“With its unique ability to bring together our diverse community of visitors and locals alike, the fireworks celebration has always served as a safe, enjoyable, family-friendly activity that highlights the beauty of our town and its individuality,” the fundraising campaign states. “As we plan for the 2022 fireworks, we are eager to continue this longstanding tradition and are grateful for any donation, large or small, to help bring back this community event.”

The celebration, which will be held on Aug. 19, contingent upon the funds being raised, will be the first since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic having prevented the event.

As of Tuesday morning, the GoFundMe campaign has raised $1,350 its $50,000 goal. Donations can be made out to the Town of Oak Bluffs.