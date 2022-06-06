Martha’s Vineyard now ‘medium risk’ for COVID

The number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to decrease, putting Martha’s Vineyard in the “medium risk” category for the first time in a month, according to the latest data from the Island boards of health.

The number of positive test results for the week from Sunday, May 29, through Saturday, June 4, was 86. That’s a drop from the 98 cases the previous week and a significant decrease from the numbers the Island was seeing during the middle of May when the number of cases was 158.

In the past seven days, there were two hospitalizations. There is currently no one in the hospital.

Under CDC guidelines for medium risk, those at high risk for severe illness should talk to their healthcare provider about whether to wear a mask and take other precautions. Individuals are also encouraged to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.