Empty shell casing found at MVRHS

Parents of Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School students received an email from school Principal Sara Dingledy and Superintendent Matthew D’Andrea on Wednesday notifying them about an empty shell casing found on school grounds.

“The police were notified and investigated onsite along with school administration. All staff and students were very cooperative,” the letter states. “Authorities and administration have deemed there is no threat. If any additional information becomes available, we will take the appropriate steps and notify our community as well. The safety of our students and staff are always our top concern and priority.”

Oak Bluffs Police Lt. Nicholas Curelli told The Times that the matter has been investigated, and there is no imminent threat. Curelli declined to offer details regarding the shell casing, and instead deferred all further inquiry to the high school. “The case is closed from our perspective,” he said.

The MVRHS investigation comes as communities nationwide continue to bear witness to the fallout from the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which claimed the lives of 21, and injured 17 more.

With collective tensions high, U.S. schools, many of which have in place active shooter plans, have had no choice but to acknowledge the possibility of such threats.

A letter to Martha’s Vineyard Public School parents and community members, immediately following the Uvalde shooting, was sent by D’Andrea informing the school community of a recently introduced emergency response safety plan, per the Comprehensive School Threat Assessment Guidelines (CSTAG). CSTAG, an “evidence-based model for schools to use in conducting threat assessments of students,” said D’Andrea in the letter, involves specific training for “school counselors, administrators, and local law enforcement” for the purpose of preventing potential violence.