O.B. doctor indicted in alleged kickback scheme

An Oak Bluffs doctor has been charged through Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s office for her alleged participation in a fraud and money-laundering scheme that reportedly bilked MassHealth for over $2 million. Dr. Darrolyn McCarroll-Lindsay of Oak Bluffs was indicted on three counts of making false Medicaid claims, one kickbacks, bribery, or rebate count, and one conspiracy count. A Methuen man and a man from Indiana were also indicted on multiple counts, as three clinical laboratories all received related indictments.

“The defendants will be arraigned at a later date in Suffolk Superior Court,” an attorney general’s press release states. “These indictments are connected by a central defendant, Vipin Adhlakha, and the three independent clinical laboratories that he has owned, Alpha Labs, Aria Diagnostics, and Preferred Laboratory, which all submitted claims to MassHealth and MassHealth managed-care entities for urine drug testing.”

The release further states “that OSA Exports, Summit Diagnostics, and Lab USA each conspired with Adhlakha and his companies to engage in illegal kickback relationships, which resulted in thousands of claims submitted to MassHealth and its managed-care entities. Adhlakha also conspired with Dr. Darrolyn McCarroll-Lindsay to conduct urine drug testing for residential sobriety monitoring purposes at Massachusetts sober homes.”

Thomas Dalton, a spokesman for Healey, told The Times the indictments “were’t specifically related to any facility on the Vineyard.” Rather, Dalton said, Dr. McCarroll-Lindsay simply has a residence here.

Dr. McCarroll-Lindsay couldn’t be reached for comment.