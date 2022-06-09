Social media post prompted arrest

A 55-year-old Vineyard Haven man was charged with threatening to kill police officers based in part on a social media post, according to a police report.

As The Times reported, Brian Langhammer was arraigned on a charge of threat to commit a crime — murder — on Wednesday in Edgartown District Court. He was ordered held in lieu of $10,000 cash bail. He was arrested by Tisbury and State Police on Tuesday, June 7, after a traffic stop.

Part of the police report is redacted, but the narrative refers to a Facebook post. “During this investigation, on June 7th, 2022, a Facebook profile that is commonly known to be used by Brian Langhammer, named ‘Brian Lingam’, posted a photo of a pig or a boar in crosshairs of a firearm scope, with the caption: ‘Warm up those bagpipes, #Martha’sVineyard. Justice is coming.”

In this application for the criminal complaint, Det. Charles Duquette wrote: “In my training as a police officer, I know bagpipes to be symbolic of being part of police officer funerals. Furthermore, when this post references incoming ‘justice’ I believe in my training and experience as a police officer that statements like these are indicative of actions wanted to be taken.”

The narrative goes on to point out that “pig” is a derogatory term for a police officer.

According to the police report, Langhammer had been arrested in the past on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Duquette goes on to write: “I believe with the history demonstrated above (redacted in the report), the reports taken on June 6, 2022, and information developed on June 7, 2022, Brian Powers Langhammer presents a danger to others and himself by homicidal and suicidal ideations.”

Duquette filled out paperwork for Langhammer to undergo a mental health evaluation, according to the report. After his arrest, Langhammer was taken to the hospital for that evaluation. “Given the facts and circumstances surrounding Brian Langhammer’s (redacted) messages and Facebook posts, and the demonstrated likelihood of imminent violence toward police officers and others including himself, I believe in my training and experience that Brian Langhammer may be concealing written plans, manifestos, illegal weapons, materials, and intelligence that could be used to harm others and himself.” The narrative goes on to suggest Langhammer “may be concealing written plans, manifestos, illegal weapons, materials and intelligence that could be used to harm others and himself at his residence in Tisbury.”

Langhammer appeared in court Wednesday via Zoom. Judge Paul Pino set bail at $10,000.

“You’ve given me a death sentence, thank you,” Langhammer said to the judge.

Other conditions Judge Pino set were home confinement and GPS monitoring, ostensibly if Langhammer posts bail, and no use of social media. Judge Pino also ordered a mental health evaluation.

Tisbury Police Chief Chris Habekost told The Times Wednesday his department charged Langhammer with threat to commit a crime, specifically murder, based on one or more social media postings and other communications that he declined to reveal due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. Chief Habekost said police appear to be the target of the threat, and the Massachusetts State Police have joined the investigation.