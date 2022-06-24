MVC is ‘backlogged’ with work

Preceding delving into agenda items at their Thursday meeting, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission took some time to discuss how to more efficiently use allotted meeting time.

Commission chair Joan Malkin addressed the “backlog” of DRIs (developments of regional impact) submitted to the commission for assessment and deliberation. Commissioner Fred Hancock agreed, and said that due to “overstuffed agenda[s],” the commission “end[s] up late in the night trying to do stuff we really shouldn’t be doing.”

Commissioner Trip Barnes pointed to a recent meeting in which the commission was tasked with assessing the proposed Vineyard Wind 1 building in Tisbury. “We spent a half an hour of that time talking about the plantings of what is going to be there,” he said. “That’s the kind of stuff we can come back to.” Barnes said the focus should be on more imminent proposals.

Malkin subsequently called for additional monthly meetings, in order to keep up with the work, to which commissioners informally supported.

The commission approved requests by Fine Fettle to allow walk-ins at their West Tisbury location in addition to allowing a slight increase in operating hours. The marijuana dispensary’s modification requests have been a key discussion point at recent MVC meetings, with the commission raising concerns about its possible impact to traffic.

A subsequent public hearing — and data provided to the commission by the dispensary showing significantly less foot and car traffic than initially projected — prompted commissioners on Thursday to move forward with the approval.

Owners of 1133 Main St. in Vineyard Haven have requested approval to demolish the existing building, citing structural issues. The 4-story, 8,500 square foot house abuts the West Chop Historic District and is believed to have been built around 1890.

As the MVC is being inundated with various requests, the increase in proposed demolitions submitted had recently triggered Hancock to present a reevaluated and updated demolition policy.

The policy states “historic buildings on Martha’s Vineyard should be preserved to the greatest extent possible,” and highlights alternatives to building demolition — preservation, rehabilitation, restoration, relocation, and reconstruction.

Further, the policy states conditions that will have to be met in order for demolition approval, such as considerations of the alternatives, in-depth research outlining the history of the property, and whether the property is listed in MACRIS (Massachusetts Cultural Resource Information System). Additionally, the policy speaks to whether the structure is found to be of historical significance, and to what extent, along with a rating system to determine regional impact; the higher the number, the more vital the safeguarding efforts ought to be.

A preliminary rating by the MVC DRI staff found the 1133 Main St. building to be 10 out of 19– 19 being the maximum.

Commissioners took issue with the rating, calling for some of the category ratings to be higher in order to take into account the historical nature of the dwelling, highlighting its prominence in West Chop.

“It’s an integral part of the West Chop Club development,” said commissioner Christina Brown, “which in itself is historic in the community. I’d certainly give it [a higher number].”

Barnes said he’d like to be able to see a rendering of the replacement structure in order to form an opinion.

Malkin said legal advice given to the commission suggests first considering whether a demo- requested building is of “sufficient significance,” before looking at replacement plans.

Brown suggested moving the demolition request to a public hearing, to which the commission agreed in unanimous vote.

Proposed modifications for the Stone Bank Condominiums brought to the commission by building owner Sam Dunn included an abatement of the second floor of Building C, which decreases the number of residential units by 1, the addition of a balcony to Building B, and the elimination of rooftop solar panels on all but one unit.

The Stone Bank Condo project, which was approved by the MVC last year, includes a renovation of two existing structures and the construction of an additional five structures in its redevelopment into a mixed-use condominium and commercial business development.

On the elimination of the solar panels, Dunn explained that the decision for the modification was fueled by opinions from the Tisbury Historical Commission, who, according to Dunn, agreed with the proposal. Dunn said the solar panels “would be very much in your face,” in addition to existing rooftop construction plans being incompatible with the panels.

Commissioner Ben Robinson expressed concern over the issue, citing that the initial approval of conditions on the project were subject to the submitted construction plans, which differs from what was presented on Thursday.

Two out of the three modifications were ultimately approved by the commission with the request to remove the solar panels slated to be discussed further at a public hearing.