Supreme Court denies Zarbas’ petition

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a petition by John and Susan Zarba. The Zarbas filed John Zarba, et ux., Petitioners v. Town of Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts, et al. following a pro se legal odyssey that began with a Superior Court win and a two-stage Land Court victory, and ended with a U.S. District Court dismissal and appellate dismissals.

In the Supreme Court petition, the Zarbas alleged they were subject to a conspiracy by town officials and others, and that their civil rights were violated. Central to the alleged conspiracy were a guesthouse and a driveway easement, and a laundry list of alleged wrongdoing by officials allegedly trying to manipulate the fate of both. Both the town and town counsel denied the allegations, and argued they were meritless. The highest court in the nation declined to review their petition on June 13.