State leaders propose one-time rebates for economic relief

Feeling the pain at the pump and the grocery store? The state legislative leadership is proposing one-time payments of $250 for individuals and $500 for couples under an economic relief package unveiled on Thursday by top Democrats, the State House News Service reported.

According to the report, the Taxpayer Energy and Economic Relief Fund would pay $250 to qualifying Bay Staters who filed individual tax returns and $500 for married taxpayers who filed joint returns. The state is sitting on a $3.6 billion surplus.

“Whether it is the rising price of gas, groceries, or summer clothes for kids, the Massachusetts Legislature has heard loud and clear that increased costs due to inflation have cut into family budgets,” House Speaker Ronald Mariano, Senate President Karen Spilka, House Ways and Means Committee Chair Aaron Michlewitz and Senate Ways and Means Committee Chair Michael Rodrigues said in a joint statement, the news service reported. “That is why we are proud to announce that the Massachusetts Legislature will act to establish the Taxpayer Energy and Economic Relief Fund, through which economic relief rebates for individuals and families will be issued.”

Individual taxpayers who reported earning between $38,000 and $100,000 in annual income in 2021 will be eligible. For married couples, the minimum annual income to qualify would also be $38,000 and the maximum would be $150,000, the news service reported.

The rebates would be issued to qualifying taxpayers by Sept. 30, according to the report.

It’s unclear whether Gov. Charlie Baker would support the move. State Republicans have been pushing for a suspension of the gas tax to help beleaguered motorists.