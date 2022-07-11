Man charged in stabbing incident

A 48-year-old Boston man was arraigned in Edgartown District Court Monday on charges of attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, threatening to commit a crime, and disorderly conduct.

Alessandro Lourenco pleaded not guilty to the charges, which stem from a stabbing incident that took place in West Tisbury on Sunday evening. Lourenco appeared via Zoom from Dukes County jail.

Judge Benjamin Barnes and Lourenco spoke to each other through Portuguese interpreter Bela Santos. Lourenco was assigned attorney Matt Jackson to represent him.

According to the prosecutor, Lourenco allegedly chased after the alleged victim with a knife while high on drugs. This is when multiple people intervened and Lourenco apparently stabbed himself in the skirmish, according to the prosecutor. The prosecution requested $2,500 in bail and an order for Lourenco to stay away from and have no contact with the alleged victim.

“When can I pay that?” Lourenco asked through Santos. Barnes told Lourenco to wait and he will receive the necessary information.

Jackson brought up that there was a discrepancy between Lourenco’s surname and what was written on the probation records. Barnes initially read off the surname “Luciano” when calling for Lourenco.

“The defendant’s name is Alessandro Lourenco. Dates of birth do not match, either,” Jackson said. Barnes said he also saw the discrepancy.

“This was confirmed, your honor, by the probation department staff,” criminal clerk Patrick Flynn said to Barnes. “They confirmed with their probation department in Boston and the FBI that these are the same person.”

“Did they confirm the PCF (probation central file) number through the Probations Identifications Unit?” Barnes asked.

“That was my understanding, your honor,” Flynn replied.

Barnes said he still needed someone from the probation department to indicate whether Lourenco is indeed the same as the person in the records through another method of verification, such as with a Social Security number or through the National Crime Information Center, for further confirmation by Lourenco’s next court appearance.

Lourenco is scheduled to appear at the court in person on Thursday, “unless for COVID reasons.” Until then, he will continue to be held in jail without a right to bail.