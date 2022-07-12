Poet’s Corner

Opening the House
By Warren Woessner
We drag our bags to the side door
and hunt for things that don’t work—
big things like the heat and hot water
and little things like burned out bulbs.
I am putting up the umbrellas
and worrying about the rain
that might come when the sun sets.
Then a flash! It’s drops of water
shining on a single strand
of spider silk. In a few seconds
they will all be gone.
Warren Woessner has authored six collections of poetry including most recently, “Exit ~ Sky” (Holy Cow! Press) and “Clear All the Rest of the Way” (Univ. of Nebraska Press) in which “Seventy” first appeared. He is a patent attorney and an avid birder who splits his time between Martha’s Vineyard and Minneapolis.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.