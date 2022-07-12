Poet’s Corner

Opening the House

By Warren Woessner

We drag our bags to the side door

and hunt for things that don’t work—

big things like the heat and hot water

and little things like burned out bulbs.

I am putting up the umbrellas

and worrying about the rain

that might come when the sun sets.

Then a flash! It’s drops of water

shining on a single strand

of spider silk. In a few seconds

they will all be gone.

Warren Woessner has authored six collections of poetry including most recently, “Exit ~ Sky” (Holy Cow! Press) and “Clear All the Rest of the Way” (Univ. of Nebraska Press) in which “Seventy” first appeared. He is a patent attorney and an avid birder who splits his time between Martha’s Vineyard and Minneapolis.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.