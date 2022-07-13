Demolition at Vineyard Haven Stop & Shop begins

Stop & Shop contractors began the demolition of Vineyard Haven’s former Golden Dragon Restaurant on Wednesday. The Water Street building, which is immediately adjacent to Stop & Shop, and had been used for storage by the supermarket, was previously deemed unsafe following town inspections, and an order was given to either make the place safe or to raze it.

Stop & Shop opted to take the building down. Midday Wednesday, Lawrence Lynch workers in hardhats and Day-Glo greenish yellow jerserys started carefully removing large glass windows on the second floor. The town previously cordoned off the sidewalk by the building, first with traffic sawhorses and plastic barriers, and later with concrete blocks. A traffic officer stood on the scene Wednesday, guiding pedestrians away from the demolition site.

After its time as a restaurant, the building was acquired by Stop & Shop, and used as a warehouse.

Wednesday afternoon, the Tisbury Police Department released an advisory that Water Street’s right lane in the direction of Five Corners will be closed from Wednesday through Friday.

“Traffic will still be able to travel in both directions but please expect delays,” the advisory stated.