Trustees amp up shorebird habitat protection

Trustees of Martha’s Vineyard are finding that protected shorebird habitats on Chappaquiddick are being subjected to vandalism, theft, and in some cases, destruction. Trustees of Reservations Island director Darci Schofield told The Times that recently there have been a number of instances of what is being considered deliberate vandalism on both Norton Point and Cape Poge Wildlife Refuge.

From the destruction and removal of fences surrounding species of critical concern, such as the piping plover — which Norton Point has recently experienced “a record number” of — to the theft of crucial signage indicating nearby habitats and status, efforts to mitigate impacts to designated shorebird protection areas are in the spotlight.

Trustees rangers recently found a deceased piping plover chick in tire tracks in the sand that appeared to have been run over by a vehicle, according to a police report. That adds to what has already triggered strictly enforced over-sand vehicle (OSV) regulations, including limited access.

There is no doubt that instances of vandalism are being taken seriously, with the Trustees asking for reinforcement. Local police departments and the Massachusetts Environmental Police are now being notified of any and all attempts to negatively impact the protected areas, in addition to increasing environmental police presence and having multiple Trustees staff present at all times when access to some of the most sensitive areas is available to the public.

The goal, explained Schofield, is “reinforc[ing] our legal obligation to protect these shorebirds, as well as uplift our mission.” The mission is increasing shorebird protection, habitat delineation, and active nests, which are of utmost importance to maintaining and preserving the local ecology.

Schofield said she is grateful for those who continue to “abid[e] by the rules and regulations that we create to ensure a safe and enjoyable space for all,” noting the importance of visitors and members who have supported and continue to support the efforts to protect local wildlife habitats.

Although closures are solely reserved for species of critical concern, both listed and unlisted bird species found on Chappaquiddick are “critical component[s] of the delicate beach ecosystem,” Schofield emphasized. “It’s all interconnected.”

Schofield said she can understand beachgoers’ frustration over limited access, but noted that there has been overall patience shown as the Trustees navigate balancing beach access and habitat protection.

All beaches are now open, with OSV access limited to 10 am to 4 pm Fridays through Sundays.

“We want to make sure these extraordinary places are here for generations to come,” she said. “We all have to work together to ensure that can happen.”