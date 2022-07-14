Amendments to Housing Bank Act aired 

The Housing Bank Review Committee (HBRC) heard amendment proposals to the Housing Bank Act from the Coalition to Create the Martha’s Vineyard Housing Bank( CCMVHB) at their Wednesday meeting.

John Abrams, representing the coalition, thumbed through the act as written, providing proposals for changes to the material. In addition to highlighting the need to further define certain terms, such as “previously developed buildings” and “new construction,” in order to prevent possible future debate on interpretations, the committee was presented with amendment proposals specific to conservation and nitrogen offset mitigation.

Abrams said of selecting proposals for funding, priority should be given to projects located on existing developed properties and consist of infill development, in addition to reducing nitrogen loading, mitigating the effects of climate change, and have a “master plan to delineate a path to fossil fuel free operation and net-zero energy consumption.”

According to the Act as currently worded, all new construction, funded entirely or in part by the Housing Bank, should be able to “achieve a home energy system rating of zero and produce no new net nitrogen pollution,” with the requirement that all projects funded fully or in part by the Housing Bank “minimize disturbances to the local ecology.”

Proposed additions to the Act further emphasize environmental safeguarding, requiring all land classified by the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources as prime farmland to be protected along with prohibiting development in priority habitat areas, per the Massachusetts Endangered Species Act.

Additionally, Abrams proposed a “more stringent” standard for nitrogen management, and stated that “Housing Bank funds can be used for [nitrogen] mitigation without necessarily restricting the property to permanent year-round housing.” He added that “[the] Housing Bank would be helping with nitrogen on a property that they’re not otherwise spending money on,” initially causing confusion among the committee members.

Jessica Miller, West Tisbury representative, asked for clarification, noting that what it sounds like is “using affordable housing money to upgrade a system on a market rate home.”

Committee chair Jim Malkin agreed. “You’re talking about using Housing Bank money, not for new construction or the purchase of 75% of existing housing. But those funds would be used for nitrogen mitigation for something else. Is that correct?”

Abrams said that similar Island Grown Initiative’s efforts to enhance nitrogen-mitigation systems, after exceeding nitrogen loading limits set by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, the Housing Bank would pay out in the same fashion. He emphasized that owners of existing properties would “not be burdened by a permanent restriction.”

Also taken up by the committee as a proposed amendment was the addition of a clause that would allow the Housing Bank to get set up structurally, before being legally able to enact the 2% fee on real estate transactions over $1 million. Because it is “unlikely” that the state enabling legislation will pass this year, coalition coordinator Laura Silber said the Housing Bank would be created “with the expectation that transfer fees are going to be coming in.”

Further clarifying, Abrams said, “We could have an unfunded Housing Bank, [but] get rolling on the organizational part [before] the transfer fee is actually made available by the statewide legislation.” He explained that the clause “provides potential flexibility and potential speed to us having a Housing Bank.”