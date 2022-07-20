Water commissioners speak

In a Wednesday statement provided to The Times as it went to press, Tisbury’s water commissioners acknowledged the metals test at Vineyard Montessori.

“The Tisbury water commissioners are aware of the ongoing situation regarding water tests at the Vineyard Montessori School. We are currently working with the board of health and the MA Dept. of Environmental Protection (DEP) to help the Montessori School rectify their situation. Further, we have engaged Environmental Partners, an engineering firm with experience in water testing, to work with all parties to address the concerns of the school.

“Concerning the abnormal test results at the school, we are certainly concerned, but feel these results do not represent the quality of water in our distribution system. We test our water frequently, and currently are in full compliance with DEP on lead and copper standards. For a further review of water testing results since 2016, we invite readers to review our Annual Water Quality Reports on our website: tisburyma.gov/tisbury-water-works. Please feel free to contact us at 508-693-3100 with any questions.”