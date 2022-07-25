Stobie case dismissed in Falmouth

Judge Dominic Paratore dismissed the operating under the influence (OUI) case of a former Oak Bluffs police officer at Falmouth District Court on Monday morning.

Noah Stobie was arraigned in Edgartown District Court in September, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation. Stobie resigned from the Oak Bluffs Police Department after he was charged.

According to the Tisbury Police Department’s report, Stobie was identified as the driver of a Toyota Highlander that crashed into a Ford F-150 pickup truck towing an enclosed trailer in September. Stobie allegedly told Tisbury Police “he was returning from playing golf” but while in the vicinity of the Martha’s Vineyard Family Campground he “briefly glanced at his vehicle[‘s] radio to change the channel, causing him to pass over the yellow line and strike the trailer,” according to the report.

Reports from Tisbury Police and Dukes County Sheriff’s Office allege Stobie refused field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test at the accident scene, and a Breathalyzer test at the Dukes County Jail.

Edgartown District Court criminal clerk Patrick Flynn told The Times Stobie’s case was moved to Falmouth to avoid any conflicts of interest, such as a family member working for the court or trying an officer who served in the same area as the district court.

Stobie’s attorney, James Milligan, told The Times, “[Prosecutors] were ready to prosecute the case, and we were ready to defend the case.” However, due to witness unavailability, the charge was dismissed.