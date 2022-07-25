Tisbury to seek more funds for school project

The Town of Tisbury will apply to the Massachusetts Department of Revenue (DOR) to seek additional funds for the Tisbury School renovation and addition project without a town wide ballot vote. A town meeting vote would still be required.

A year ago, voters authorized $55 million to be borrowed for the school’s massive overhaul, but inflation and other issues already have the project as much as $10 million over budget. The school building committee has been looking at areas to save money on the project, while still delivering the project voters approved at town meeting and then again at the polls.

At a briskly paced select board meeting Monday, board members Roy Cutrer and John Cahill authorized the application to DOR. Chair Larry Gomez was absent from the meeting.

The town is waiting for a final construction number to come in. Town administrator Jay Grande told the board he expects a guaranteed maximum price by Aug. 8. At a meeting of the school building committee ahead of the select board meeting, Grande said he is looking to schedule a special town meeting in September to ask voters to support the additional borrowing.

That vote would require a two-thirds majority vote, Grande told the select board.

“We will have sufficient information in which to apply to the Department of Revenue on the higher end of whatever that supplemental appropriation will be,” he said.

The process at hand is applying to the DOR and if they find the borrowing consistent with the prior ballot vote, the state could exempt the need for a ballot vote, Grande said. “Town meeting is required under any scenario, this really impacts on whether we have to proceed with a ballot question,” Grande said.

Proposition 2½ debt exclusions require both a town meeting vote of two-thirds majority and then a majority vote at the polls.

The application to the DOR is expected to be filed by the end of the week, he said.

Economic factors that occurred after the project was underway are affecting the need to borrow more money, Grande said. “Our understanding is that the DOR is aware of this and they must be dealing with similar stresses on other projects due to inflation,” he said.

Finance committee member Nancy Guilfoy asked if there was a chance the DOR could turn down the application and that a ballot would be necessary.

“That could be, I don’t know,” Grande said. “My understanding is it’s a review and approval process, so I assume they could condition, limit that request. I’ve never applied for this. This is new territory.”

The select board is expected to discuss the school project further at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday at 4 pm.