Cyclist injured near Brandy Brow

On Wednesday, July 27, a cyclist was struck by a pickup on State Road near Brandy Brow in West Tisbury and subsequently airlifted off the Vineyard. The accident occurred just before 7 am, according to West Tisbury Police Chief Matt Mincone, who said charges of failure to yield and negligent operation are pending against the pickup operator.

Chief Mincone said the accident left a female cyclist unconscious. That cyclist was headed down-Island on State Road when the pickup truck operator, a 50-year-old man, turned onto State Road from Edgartown-West Tisbury Road. The name of the operator is not being given, Mincone said, because the charges are still pending and because the accident remains under investigation.