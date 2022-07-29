O.B. to take up Inkwell yoga permit Monday

A meeting has been posted for the Oak Bluffs Parks Commission Monday with just one item on the agenda — discussion regarding a special event permit application submitted by Inkwell Yoga.

Following backlash over having ejected the excercise group from Inkwell Beach last week, the parks commission has explained, through chair Tony Lima, that any activity on public property deemed a “special event” must now secure a permit from the town.

Per the town’s bylaws, a special event is defined as any “supervised or organized activities involving one or more participants or spectators, which might reasonably be expected to affect the public use or enjoyment, or the general environmental quality, of any park or beach.”

Additionally, Lima relayed the prohibition of any “commercial activity including, without limitation, signs, notices, advertisement, concessions, or soliciting/selling of goods, services, or articles,” on town-owned beaches and parks, per Oak Bluffs regulations.

Because the parks department has the authority to issue “a special-use permit upon receipt of a complete application for an otherwise prohibited activity,” the Inkwell Yoga group submitted the request following their removal from the beach, and now the fate of the group activity lies in the hands of parks commissioners.

The public meeting will be held in person only, at 4 pm Monday at Town Hall.