A cool lime freeze

I’m sure you’ve noticed summer has turned the heat up on us. The beaming sunshine combined with high humidity is making me sweat in places I really don’t enjoy. A refreshing cold beverage is my saving grace.

Hot off working on the farm, I stopped by the grocery store to buy some snacks and cool drinks. I was so hot I would have climbed into one of their freezers if I could. I opted not to, and decided to just soak in the cool air conditioning as I shopped; that day I didn’t mind waiting in the checkout line.

When I was browsing the popsicles and ice cream, I spotted something I haven’t had in many years, sherbet. I couldn’t say no to the neon colors of the rainbow dessert along with a sale tag — it was in my cart, along with a can of Sprite.

This takes me back to my first job as an ice cream scooper. We not only scooped cups and cones, but also made frappes, and this drink called a “Freeze.” On the menu board, it just said, “Freeze,” with no description. Most customers didn’t know what a freeze was (a blend of soda and sherbet), but I did, and I was going to recreate it at home the best I could.

For this Lime Freeze, all you need is the sherbet and some Sprite. All you have to do is let the sherbet soften on the counter, and depending on the temperature of your house, it might not take long. Mix it with Sprite in your favorite glass or cup. I chose to use this reusable aluminum Solo cup because I like how it makes the outside frosty as well. I scooped the lime flavor out of the sherbet trio into my cup, and stirred it up with Sprite. You could use a blender, but I wasn’t in the mood to dirty dishes or have an appliance give off any unnecessary heat. If it’s too thick, add more soda; too thin, add more sherbet.

The great thing about getting the sherbet trio is that you can try different flavors of freezes. Lemon-lime, like I did, orange, or raspberry. You can mix and match the flavors of sherbet with different sodas as you’d like — pick your favorites and try them. I bought the Turkey Hill brand; the three flavors are separated in the half-gallon, whereas with a more recent purchase of the Stop & Shop brand sherbet, they’re marbled together.

That hot summer night I sat out on my back deck under the stars with my lemon-lime freeze, watching the fireflies and reminiscing about my summers working as an ice cream scooper. This drink might not be fancy or extravagant, but it will definitely make you feel like a cool kid.