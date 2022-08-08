Pickup search underway after alleged hit and run

West Tisbury Police are on the hunt for a Tacoma-sized white pickup truck, possibly with roof racks, that may have been involved in a hit and run collision near Nip and Tuck Farm. The collision took place just after 5pm on Friday. A car was apparently struck at or near the rear, causing it to careen into a tree and then crash down an embankment, according to West Tisbury Police Chief Matt Mincone.

West Tisbury Police, West Tisbury’s rescue squad, and Tisbury Ambulance responded to the scene. One person was transported to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, according to Tisbury EMS Director Tracey Jones. Chief Mincone said the pickup truck of interest left the vicinity of State Road and Field View Lane around 5:10 pm Friday. Chief Mincone encouraged anybody with information about the vehicle or its operator to contact Sgt. Bradley Cortez of the West Tisbury Police.