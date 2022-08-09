Ocean View gets demolished

1 of 6

On Tuesday, a demolition crew went to work on the charred Ocean View Restaurant. A fire burned through the restaurant in March. The Oak Bluffs Fire Department, joined by fire crews from across the Vineyard, beat down the fire and prevented it from spreading elsewhere. On Monday, Jake Wark, a spokesman for the state’s Department of Fire Services, told The Times that a fire investigation uncovered nothing suspicious.

“The joint investigation by local and state fire investigators did not reach a conclusive determination, but the fire has been ruled unintentional with no evidence that it was suspicious or intentionally set,” Wark wrote. “One potential factor was an electrical event in the attic just above the main entrance, where there was significant structural damage.”

Michael Santoro, owner of the restaurant, previously praised the firefighting effort and vowed he would rebuild the restaurant. Charles Hajjar, owner of the property, previously also said the place would be rebuilt.

The Ocean View demolition began with an excavation and capping of the restaurant’s sewer line. An excavator then began to eat into the multi-chambered restaurant, tearing up its charred guts: lumber, wiring, chairs, pipes, pots — even king-sized bottles of salad dressing. The work was constantly hosed down to arrest dust. One jar of what appeared to be red peppers exploded from the force of the excavator and showered the demolition crew with red glistening bits.

Ron and Peggy Jackson, owners of the restaurant before Santoro, observed part of the demolition. More than once, as a section of the restaurant was torn away, Peggy Jackson would remind her husband it was something he built.