Be open to change

We’re in the midst of a housing crisis that’s exacerbated a worker shortage on the Island. So inevitably needed off-Island workers need to commute and thus match up work and ferry schedules. A crisis calls for solutions and solutions call for changes. But in order to accommodate those changes, you have to be open minded.

Unfortunately, the Steamship Authority’s board is showing no such openness.

Two weeks ago, Christian Thornton, owner of Atria restaurant in Edgartown, launched a petition drive seeking a late-night ferry that would allow the Island’s hospitality and restaurant industry the opportunity to hire commuters. While the petition talks about an 11:30 pm ferry from the Island to Woods Hole, Thornton told The Times the petition is meant to be a conversation starter. Perhaps there is another ferry service like SeaStreak out of New Bedford, HyLine out of Hyannis, or the Patriot boats out of Falmouth that would be interested in shuttling workers to and from the Vineyard.

It’s not an absurd idea and shouldn’t be treated as such.

The SSA board, given that nearly 500 people have signed the petition, should welcome the conversation and invite some of the business owners and workers on the Island to learn more about what role the Island’s “life line” could play in helping to solve the problem.

So far, there have only been excuses about why it won’t work instead of taking a moment to listen and discuss the possibilities. Perhaps it begs the discussion of what we want for the Island’s future. Do we want to embrace and grow our tourism economy?

We wouldn’t be surprised if the SSA board dismisses it without much discussion. Sadly, it wouldn’t be the first time the board has been close-minded and stubborn.

Last February, Beach Road Weekend promoter Adam Epstein wrote to SSA officials asking for assistance in solving a good problem to have — the festival has become so successful that it is selling out packages early. That’s going to be a positive thing for restaurants and shops in Vineyard Haven, in particular, but will also trickle into other Island towns. Falmouth will also benefit from a late-summer boost in tourism as some concertgoers have accommodations off-Island.

We understand why any talk of a second 9:30 pm ferry was a non-starter for the SSA board. But provided with evidence that the Tisbury fire chief and police chief, in conjunction with the Oak Bluffs fire and police chief, requested that the 8:30 pm ferry from Oak Bluffs be diverted to Vineyard Haven, SSA board members wouldn’t budge off their high horse.

In fact, Jim Malkin, the Vineyard’s representative to the board, didn’t advocate on behalf of the chiefs. He did the opposite and didn’t invite the chiefs to make their case for the change before the board. Instead, Malkin made it seem like it was a last-minute request and his fellow board members latched onto that narrative. (Remember, Epstein first went to them in February.)

The ferry diversion is a safety issue and safety should have taken priority. The chiefs correctly think it’s better for hundreds of concertgoers to walk to the ferry in Vineyard Haven from Veterans Memorial Park rather than jumping on shuttle buses to Oak Bluffs.

The SSA kicked the decision to the Oak Bluffs select board. That board, unfortunately, did not listen to the experts — the public safety chiefs — and put the decision back in the hands of the SSA board. We know how that’s going to go, which is disappointing. Safety be damned, we’ve shown Epstein who’s boss. That’s not helpful to anyone.

No editorial about the SSA would be complete without asking the board what they were thinking in their assessment of general manager Robert Davis. We have no doubt that Davis is a hard worker, but the SSA is far from running like a well-oiled machine deserving of the high praise and a raise that is three times what Martha’s Vineyard teachers are asking for percentage-wise.

The Woods Hole project is grossly over budget. Davis had to be pushed by legislative action to finally begin advertising for a chief operating officer and, thus far, the slow and plodding nationwide search has not materialized into actually filling the position. On the same day they heaped praise and a significant raise on Davis, one of the ferryline’s soon-to-be obsolete freight ferries had to be taken out of service to fix a gash in the metal. Taking the Gay Head out of service had a ripple effect throughout the SSA’s busy summer schedule pumping more freight traffic through Woods Hole to accommodate Nantucket. Customers were told they couldn’t use the online reservation system as well.

That’s not A-level work, at least not where we went to school.

We wish the SSA board would get out and speak with customers about the ferry service, perhaps holding a forum like they did in 2018 at the Performing Arts Center at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. No doubt they would get an earful. Most would tell them they are pleased with the rank and file workers — who consistently outperform management — but are tired of the ferry breakdowns, a reservation system that’s as frustrating as a Rubik’s Cube, a ferry service that emphasizes buildings over boats, and, back to where we started, a board that circles the ferries when there is a problem to be solved.