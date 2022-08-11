Double vessel rescue in Aquinnah

A rescue attempt off the coast of Aquinnah led to another rescue when a TowBoat US vessel capsized trying to tow a center console named Sons of Kuffie.

According to Chilmark harbormaster Ryan Rossi, the roughly 24-feet long Sons of Kuffie ran aground in an area called Dogfish Bar in Aquinnah’s West Basin on Wednesday, August 10. Since there was no immediate danger, the U.S. Coast Guard did not go to help the aground vessel.

“Patrol boats from my department advised the captain to set anchor until high tide,” Rossi said. After setting anchor, the captain contacted TowBoat US for its towing service. However, while attempting to tow Sons of Kuffie, the TowBoat US vessel capsized and also went aground. The towboat captain, Adam Willis, swam to the bar after the capsizing.

According to U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Briana Carter, the boat issue was taken care of before the Coast Guard crew arrived. However, Rossi told The Times a Coast Guard vessel helped get the tow boat captain back to shore. Rossi said Willis was transferred to Tri-Town EMS because they suspected he may have suffered a concussion from the incident.

Rossi said once high tide arrived, Sons of Kuffie, whose home port is in Vineyard Haven’s Tashmoo, was able to float away. TowBoat US needed to send out another vessel to recover their capsized one.

Dogfish Bar was the scene of a boat collision earlier this month.