Four sharks spotted in Edgartown waters 

Two great white sharks and two hammerhead sharks were seen in Edgartown waters on Sunday, forcing South Beach to close for the day.

According to a 10:38 am Facebook post by the Trustees on Martha’s Vineyard, “two great whites and one hammerhead” were “sighted at Norton Point and South Beach” in the morning.

The Edgartown Parks Department initially closed South Beach and announced on Facebook it was reopened at 11:30 am. Later in the day at 3:12 pm, the department announced that “the water at South Beach will be closed for the remainder of the day due to multiple shark sightings.” The Trustees made another post at 3:44 pm sharing there was a “hammerhead shark [sighting] at Norton Point Beach.”

Another shark sighting took place Thursday morning, forcing South Beach to close until 11:30 am. There have already been multiple shark sightings near South Beach earlier this month.

Edgartown officials were not immediately available for comment.