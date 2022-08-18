Fisherman discovers body

Police say a body matching the description of Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, was discovered on Thursday.

“At approximately 11:30 am today a shell fisherman located the deceased body of a young adult male on the western edge of Sengekontacket Pond,” a press release from the Massachusetts State Police states. “The body matches the description of Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, who has been the subject of a weeklong ongoing search since he went missing Sunday night after jumping from the Big Bridge (Jaws Bridge) between Edgartown and Oak Bluffs.”

Tavaughn Bulgin, 26, and his brother Tavaris Bulgin, leapt from the bridge with a group of fellow restaurant workers and, according to a Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office release, “began to struggle in the current” even with “assistance from others.” The two brothers didn’t make it back to shore, according to the release.

Big Bridge, a low-slung bridge straddling an inlet that links Cow Bay and Sengekontacket Pond, is a popular youth jumping spot in the summer months. U.S. Coast Guard, State Police, Edgartown and Oak Bluffs Police, and local fire officials mounted a search for the missing brothers. That search located 21-year-old Tavaris Bulgin at about 6:24 am Monday. A cause of death has yet to be released. The district attorney’s office release indicates foul play isn’t suspected.

Fire and law enforcement officials continued searching for Tavaughn Bulgin well into Tuesday without luck. The search was suspended Wednesday due to weather. Divers had been planning to continue searching on Friday, according to Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee.

A GoFundMe page set up Wednesday for the two brothers aimed to reach a $50,000 goal. By 12:35 pm Thursday, the fund was at $169,128. Jamaican nationals, the brothers came to the Vineyard to work at the Oak Bluffs restaurant Nomans. The owner of that restaurant, Doug Abdelnour, set up the fundraising drive. Abdelnour also closed Nomans for two days in light of what befell the brothers.