COVID risk is low

The number of COVID-19 cases reported from Sunday, August 14, to Saturday, Aug. 20, dropped to 29 and for the first time this summer the Island is considered at low risk of community spread. In the last seven days, one person has been hospitalized and remains in the hospital, according to the report from the Island boards of health.

While the Centers for Disease Control has the Vineyard at medium risk, Island health officials say local data put the numbers at low risk.

Last week there were 36 cases on the Island.