Fund set up for Vanderhoop’s damaged Tomahawk

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up by Emily Vanderhoop, daughter of Capt. Buddy Vanderhoop, in light of recent damage to his charter fishing boat, Tomahawk. The Tomahawk collided with the dragger Gloria Jean off Aquinnah on August 5. The collision remains under investigation, U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Brandon Newman told The Times Wednesday.

On the GoFundMe page Emily Vanderhoop wrote, “Buddy has been a fisherman his whole life, growing up Wampanoag in Aquinnah. He has been a charter captain for 35 years, and it is his fabric, his culture, and is his source of income. I have been his first mate for almost 25 years. He has showed me how to have compassion, be loyal, and help people in need. I’ve watched him teach so many young first mates how to fish, how to be a mindful boater, and be a good steward of our Island waters. This year Buddy’s calendar was filled up with charters that now must be canceled due to the accident. As most people know, we are in the middle of the season’s best fishing. Unfortunately, Buddy is going to potentially miss the opportunity to share his fishing expertise this upcoming Derby, and could be out of commission until next fishing season.”

Vanderhoop went on to write that there is an insurance problem. “The past few years have been tough on every small business, as we all know,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, there was an administration error regarding Buddy’s insurance. Coverage was in place for Buddy’s liability [insurance], however there was no coverage for the Tomahawk. This naturally amplifies the stress Buddy is enduring with this accident. Our hopes are that with the help of our community, friends, and family, my father can make the necessary repairs and continue fishing and finish off the season. My father needs help.”

As of noon on Wednesday, the seven-day-old campaign had garnered $22,828.