Proposed wedding venue to be taken up by MVC

A request from a West Tisbury resident to allow use of his property as a rentable wedding venue was met with hesitation Monday by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s Land Use Planning subcommittee (LUPC).

Initially submitted by David Reed to West Tisbury zoning board of appeals, the application was referred to the town’s planning board, which in turn kicked it to the commission. The request calls for a change of use of a family-owned Edgartown–West Tisbury Road 5.5-acre residential property to a commercial designation.

In a letter to the commission, Reed wrote that the ownership of the property goes back to his grandfather, and because of the “considerable expenses associated with keeping the property the way it is,” he is seeking alternate ways to maintain ownership, without having to subdivide or rent out for short-term stays.

The proposal does not involve any construction — it would allow for tents — but was met with questions from commissioners regarding appropriateness of the request. In addition to siting concerns regarding possible impacts on Island character and traffic congestion, some commissioners discussed whether the MVC and LUPC should even be hearing the proposal rather than having the town make its own decision.

The submitted plans cite use as a wedding venue no more than 18 times per year. The rental would cost $5,000 to $10,000 per event, depending on the week.

In addition to various correspondence from abutters noting concerns with the property becoming a highly trafficked wedding venue, commissioner and West Tisbury resident Linda Sibley expressed vehement opposition, deeming the possible setups “carnival-like.”

The LUPC unanimously recommended that the full commission consider the application.