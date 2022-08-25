MVC sued for conditions placed on elderly housing project

Island Elderly Housing has filed a lawsuit against the Martha’s Vineyard Commission for conditions placed on an approval of IEH’s proposed elderly housing project in Oak Bluffs, Aidylberg III.

The June 9 approval of the IEH project — in a 7-5 vote with two abstentions — was contingent upon certain conditions being met.

Mainly, the conditional approval called for massive alterations to the construction plans, essentially requiring a complete redesign of the proposed building.

Per the commission’s written decision: “The applicant shall return to the MVC with a revised design that reduces the massing of the proposed building, including the second story, and more faithfully replicates features of the demolished building. The revised design shall be subject to MVC review and approval prior to the issuance of a building permit.”

In the lawsuit, filed August 19 in Dukes County Superior Court, IEH legal reps deem the conditions placed upon the project’s approval “arbitrary and capricious and in excess of the authority of the MVC because it imposes requirements that exceed the standards set forth in the local zoning bylaw.”

The conditional approval stemmed from various commissioners’ — and some abutters’— distaste for the construction; many of them had previously taken issue with the actual design of the building, and the expensive nature of the project. The commission had previously expressed frustration over IEH’s alleged refusal to search for less expensive construction alternatives, in addition to repeatedly ignoring suggestions to consider a redesign.

The suit argues that additional conditions placed on the project by the MVC are similarly detrimental to construction timeframe and finances.

Per the MVC’s approval, “all heating and cooling shall be via electric heat pumps; No PVC materials may be used for the exterior cladding and trim of the proposed building;

The Applicant shall explore the possibility of installing rooftop solar panels, and report to the LUPC on their viability prior to receipt of a building permit.”

In addressing each condition in its complaint, IEH argues that they do “not have an open-ended budget to accommodate MVC’s preferred energy system,” as they have “already made alternative arrangements for energy conservation by entering into a twenty year Solar Utility Credit Purchase Agreement with Solar Invictus 4, LLC, that will produce energy without polluting the environment.”

The suit cites that PVC materials in exterior cladding and trim planned for the construction is to help reduce the costs over the building’s lifespan, and restricting overall use of the material “imposes an uneconomic condition.”

Located at 38 Wing Road, Aidylberg III is slated to be the third building of its kind, with construction of Aidylberg I and II having been completed in 2006.

The land on which the units sit was previously subdivided by the former owner of the property, Marguerite Bergstrom, who had retained one lot for her existing house and granted the rest to IEH with the intention of providing housing for senior citizens, as stated in the DRI (development of regional impact) project history.

Upon Bergstrom’s death in 2003 — and per her will — the existing house on the remaining lot was granted to IEH. Built around 1900, the 1,200-square-foot house is listed in the Massachusetts Cultural Resource Information System (MACRIS) as being “a significant part of the continued expansion of Cottage City.”

In 2019, a demolition permit was issued by the Oak Bluffs building department, and with a COVID-caused extension of the permits’ expiration date, the house was demolished in May 2021. The demolition took place without the approval of the MVC.

“We want [the buildings] to fit in with the vernacular of the neighborhood.” commission chair Joan Malkin said at the MVC’s June 9 meeting.